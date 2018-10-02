Poetry book speaks to range of challenges

Satyo said he started to write the book in 2014, when he wrote only four poems, but when he was approached last year he decided to continue writing and completed the book.

“The poems are educational, informing, advising, warning and entertaining. This book is the right book for any situation you find yourself in. When you are feeling down there are spiritual and emotional poems that will help you,” he said.

He said poems like That Teenager, Get out and To die empty are poems that advise people on the challenges they face in life.

“These poems advise on how to deal with teenagers, how to get out of an abusive relationship and how to get exposure and use your talent,” said Satyo.

While still a student in Masibulele College in Whittlesea, his poems were published in the college magazine, and in the early 1990s three of his poems were published in popular isiXhosa books, Aweselwa 1, four in Aweselwa 2, and three were published in Nambitha isihobe books.

Satyo has encouraged young people who have the talent of writing to send him their books to edit and proofread for free.

People who want to get a copy of Satyo’s book can get them at Keens Bookshop in Komani or contact Satyo on 079-289-0618 or e-mail: satyolg@gmail.com