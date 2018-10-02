Poetry book speaks to range of challenges
English anthology for IsiXhosa author bridges gap for many readers
Komani-born author Lulamile Satyo, 54, has published his second anthology of poems following a good response from his first book Imibongo kaSatyo published last year.
Satyo, who usually writes in his mother tongue isiXhosa, is now focusing on a new audience of English readers as his book Deep Thoughts hit the shelves this week.
The father of two from Whittlesea, who now works as a teacher in Cape Town, said his colleagues were interested in his isiXhosa book but could not read the language.
“They begged me to write a book in a language they would understand. Hence I wrote this book. I was never interested in writing in English as my focus was in isiXhosa poems,” said the Bhongolethu Primary School teacher in Philippi in Cape Town.
Satyo said he started to write the book in 2014, when he wrote only four poems, but when he was approached last year he decided to continue writing and completed the book.
“The poems are educational, informing, advising, warning and entertaining. This book is the right book for any situation you find yourself in. When you are feeling down there are spiritual and emotional poems that will help you,” he said.
He said poems like That Teenager, Get out and To die empty are poems that advise people on the challenges they face in life.
“These poems advise on how to deal with teenagers, how to get out of an abusive relationship and how to get exposure and use your talent,” said Satyo.
While still a student in Masibulele College in Whittlesea, his poems were published in the college magazine, and in the early 1990s three of his poems were published in popular isiXhosa books, Aweselwa 1, four in Aweselwa 2, and three were published in Nambitha isihobe books.
Satyo has encouraged young people who have the talent of writing to send him their books to edit and proofread for free.
People who want to get a copy of Satyo’s book can get them at Keens Bookshop in Komani or contact Satyo on 079-289-0618 or e-mail: satyolg@gmail.com
