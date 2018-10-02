Udesmo to tackle accommodation issue at WSU 'head-on'

United Democratic Student Movement at the Walter Sisulu University’s Butterworth campus has guaranteed students of the campus to deal head-on with the issue of accommodation.

Delivering pre-manifesto address, organiser Thamsanqa Mfolozi said the campus need a major facelift regarding infrastructure.

“Udesmo candidates in this coming term will endeavour to tackle the challenges head-on without fear, intimidation or favour,” he said. Mfolozi said the campus had a challenge of lecture halls that were not conducive for learning and teaching.

“There is a serious issue of overcrowding, shortage of computers and even in residences the conditions are bad. Conducive learning environment is paramount to academic excellent. The dilapidated residence is not conducive in stimulating excellence," he said.

Mfolozi said the frail and failing infrastructure of the campus needed to be renovated whilst a new structure was being built.

“These are the issue that Udesmo will address when it got control of this campus,” he said.

He said the Udesmo had solutions to the challenges that faces all the students of the Butterworth campus. Mfolozi said Udesmo demand for free quality higher education was at the core of their existence.

“There are revenue sources that can be examined carefully and accessed to fund free education for all, at all levels. This can happen while other social needs are simultaneously met. The most important of these sources is raising more tax from the super-rich and stopping the illicit outflow of capital,” he said.

Government has currently found ways to bail out ailing SOEs therefore it was the Udesmo's demand, “that treasury does the same to the students outcry. A country that does not educate its youth is a country going nowhere fast,” he said.

The event was also attended by UDM deputy president and MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa together with MP Mncidisi Filtane.

“My visit here is intended to try and encourage and also support the leadership of Udesmo here, that is trying to revive the organisation here,” said Kwankwa.

He said Udesmo had a good presence at TVET colleges across the province, but not so much with the universities.

“So we are trying to change that, Udesmo used be very strong at some of these institutions,” he said.

He said growing of the organisation at the institutions of higher learning also meant growing of the party in their communities.

“Now when they go home, they will be able to recruit people for the mother body (UDM),” he said.

Mfolozi said they were hoping to get at least two seats after the SRC elections that are scheduled to take place on Thursday.