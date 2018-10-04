SA acts Distruction Boyz and Shekinah are set to fly the South African flag high after being nominated at the MTV European Music Awards to be held next month in Bilbao‚ Spain.

The pair are nominated in the Best African Act alongside last year's winner Davido‚ Fally Ipupa and Tiwa Savage.

The last SA act to win in the category was LCNVL in 2013. The only other SA winner‚ Freshlyground‚ won it in 2006

TshisaLIVE broke the news to Distruction Boyz who were shocked and excited about the nomination.

"That is such great news! We are super happy and this just shows that gqom is the future‚" the group's Goldmax said.