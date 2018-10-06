Demand sees return of Cruel Summer event

No longer a picnic but now a festival, fans can enjoy loads of activities, stalls and local and national musicians

After announcing that the 2017 Cruel Summer Picnic would be the finale of the popular youth event, the organisers have made a U-turn and have set another date for 2018. And it promises to be bigger and better, as the event has been changed from a “picnic” to a “festival”. Earlier this week, the organisers, 2 Kings Africa, surprised their fans with the announcement that the event would take place on December 1 and 2, starting at 5am, at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

