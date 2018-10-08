Proud premier Masualle hails Eastern Cape Satma winners

Two South African Traditional Music (Satma) winners in the Eastern Cape have received praise from Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle. The Daily Dispatch’s multiaward winning traditional affairs correspondent and Mthatha bureau chief Lulamile Feni and SABC’s Umhlobo Wenene radio presenter Monwabisi Bangi were branded heroes by Masualle on the weekend.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.