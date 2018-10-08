Strawberry farmer has ambitious plans
Mohale Qina, 76, wants to supply the entire province with his berries
An emerging strawberry farmer from Mthatha is not letting his age stop him from having big dreams of supplying berries to the entire Eastern Cape province.
