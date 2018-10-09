Dust off the white knee-highs

Centrestage brings Abba mania back to the Guild Theatre this week as they pay tribute to the pop sensation with their brand new and revived show Abba: Here We Go Again. Recreating the complex vocal arrangements of the Abba sound live on stage, the Centrestage team, consisting of ten talented musicians, pride themselves on authentically portraying the super Swedes.

