EC talent eye break in USA

Five have privileged opportunity to audition in front of top scouts

Five budding Eastern Cape artists will jet off to Florida, US, in March in the hope that talent scouts will recruit them to a life of glamour at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (ARTS). Zolisa Kondile, 17, of East London, Siphesihle Badi, 20, Nathi Mantshongo, Sibusiso Hadi, 19, all from Fort Beaufort, and Balindile Njolo, 20, of Flagstaff were selected for the international talent show in Johannesburg at the weekend.

