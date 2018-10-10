EC talent eye break in USA
Five have privileged opportunity to audition in front of top scouts
Five budding Eastern Cape artists will jet off to Florida, US, in March in the hope that talent scouts will recruit them to a life of glamour at the Applause Rising Talent Showcase (ARTS). Zolisa Kondile, 17, of East London, Siphesihle Badi, 20, Nathi Mantshongo, Sibusiso Hadi, 19, all from Fort Beaufort, and Balindile Njolo, 20, of Flagstaff were selected for the international talent show in Johannesburg at the weekend.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.