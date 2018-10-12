WATCH | Lillian Dube: Cancer gave me life

Veteran actress Lillian Dube is in remission for the second time in her long-battle with breast cancer but told TshisaLIVE the disease has given her a new lease on life.

The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007 and said that she was preparing to die.

"The first time (I was diagnosed) I really thought I was going to die. I thought that I was going to die and I was sad. I remember standing on my balcony like I always do and the breeze felt heavenly. I thought‚ 'I am going to miss this.' I was going to miss my grandchildren and the car guards at Cresta Mall (in Johannesburg) who told me I wouldn't die because they were praying for me.

"There were so many people who were praying for me that I ended up praying for myself. I said‚ 'God. You cannot disappoint all these people that are praying for me. I am adding my voice'."

She said that those around her gave her confidence and gave her a new purpose in life.

Even when Lillian was diagnosed with the disease for the second time she believed that it would not defeat her.

WATCH: Lillian also took the TshisaLIVE hot seat and got candid