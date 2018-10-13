Story about learning to live in hostile, anti-gay world

The LGBTIQA community observes World Coming Out Day on October 11 each year, in honour of the moment they first shared their sexuality with the world. LGBTIQA stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer/Questioning and Allied or asexual, and October 11 was chosen as the date because, according to Wikipedia, it is the anniversary of the 1987 national march on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

