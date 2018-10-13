Tale of boffins behind coelacanth find

A fascination with the story of the coelacanth’s discovery prompted East London-born author, Mike Bruton to write about the scientists behind the fish’s tale in his new book titled The Fishy Smiths: A biography of JLB & Margaret Smith. The book, published by Penguin Random House, will be launched at the East London Museum on Saturday and is the first comprehensive biography about the couple, chronicling not only their careers as natural scientists, but also their personal lives.

