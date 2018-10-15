Cold weather fails to dampen Mthatha sports festivities
Despite the cold weather, Mthatha was abuzz with activity this weekend as the OR Tambo District Municipality hosted a games day for about 500 children while more than 800 people took part in the annual Balekela Umbala Colour Run. Mayoral committee member Thandi Mdledle said there were matches in a number of sporting codes including table tennis, netball, soccer, volleyball, rugby and boxing.
