Cold weather fails to dampen Mthatha sports festivities

Despite the cold weather, Mthatha was abuzz with activity this weekend as the OR Tambo District Municipality hosted a games day for about 500 children while more than 800 people took part in the annual Balekela Umbala Colour Run. Mayoral committee member Thandi Mdledle said there were matches in a number of sporting codes including table tennis, netball, soccer, volleyball, rugby and boxing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.