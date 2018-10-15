Lifestyle

Unathi helps make a difference to young fan's life

By Karishma Thakurdin - 15 October 2018

A few days ago Unathi Msengana was completely touched by the overwhelming amount of love a young fan suffering from cerebral palsy showered her with.

The young fan and her mom were at the mall when they bumped into Unathi and Sihle burst into tears.

"She saw me and literally broke into tears....so did I because her love was so enormous. Love is a doing word."

A local company saw Unathi's post on Instagram and decided to donate a brand new wheelchair to Sihle.

 

