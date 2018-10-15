Unathi helps make a difference to young fan's life
View this post on Instagram
So remember I told you about how I met Sihle and her mom. How Sihle burst into tears when she saw me and so did I because her love was SO OVERWHELMING. Well @kv2healthcare saw my post and are giving Sihle and her mom @sihlenoku a BRAND NEW WHEELCHAIR. Just for the sake of it. Thank you for helping our families with cerebral palsy.😭😭😭❤️🇿🇦Love is a doing word🙏🏾
A few days ago Unathi Msengana was completely touched by the overwhelming amount of love a young fan suffering from cerebral palsy showered her with.
The young fan and her mom were at the mall when they bumped into Unathi and Sihle burst into tears.
"She saw me and literally broke into tears....so did I because her love was so enormous. Love is a doing word."
A local company saw Unathi's post on Instagram and decided to donate a brand new wheelchair to Sihle.
Please sign in or register to comment.