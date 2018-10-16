Growing Xhosa for 50 years

Fort Hare’s lexicography unit to host International Dictionary Day

The isiXhosa National Lexicography Unit at the University of Fort Hare, which aims to preserve and grow the isiXhosa language, turns 50 this year. To commemorate this milestone, the unit, in collaboration with the Pan South African Language Board, will host this year’s International Dictionary Day celebration on Tuesday, which other lexicography units for each of the official languages from around SA are expected to attend.

