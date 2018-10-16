What women really want

"Just can't understand how a man can help a woman with female problems when they have never experienced any of it‚" said one of the respondents.

Others said they were more comfortable seeing a woman specialist.

Jeans topped the list as a favourite clothing item across all age categories‚ however women aged between 18 and 24 mentioned jumpsuits‚ skirts and crop tops.

Their top beauty tips were to always moisturise‚ be natural and always remove all makeup before going to bed.

A spa destination topped the list for a girls' weekend‚ while Cape Town was named as a favourite family holiday hotspot.

While some women wanted their partners to be more adventurous‚ spend money on them and be more romantic‚ most of those surveyed want their men to communicate more‚ spend more time with them and lend a helping hand more often.