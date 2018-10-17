Body of rare dwarf whale washes up at Haga Haga

The body of a 2.20m rare dwarf sperm whale was found, stranded on a rocky ledge at Haga Haga on the weekend. A necropsy was undertaken by East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole. Cole said: “The necropsy on the whale sadly revealed an 85cm female foetus and a heavy parasitic worm load in the oesophagus.

