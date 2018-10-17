Girls taught how to deal with an attacker
In a classroom in Soweto, girls listen carefully, knowing they need to learn how to avoid the threat of rape that hangs over their daily lives.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.