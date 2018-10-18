Acclaimed writer to receive honorary PhD from UFH
Graduation ceremony to honour man who helped finish Mandela’s memoir
Multi-award-winning SA poet, short story writer, novelist and cultural activist Mandla Langa will receive an honorary doctorate from his alma mater university, Fort Hare.
