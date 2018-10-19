WATCH | Three local tenors blow Greek judges away

Talented young opera singers didn’t even know each other 6 months ago

Three South African tenors left Greece Got Talent judges speechless when they belted out the late Luciano Pavarotti’s famous aria, Nessun Dorma, in Greece last week. The operatic trio, consisting of Eastern Cape-born Luvuyo Situmane and KZN-born Simangaliso Thango and Sandile Sikhosana, scored the third Golden Buzzer of the season, putting them straight through to the competition’s semifinals next month.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.