WATCH | Three local tenors blow Greek judges away
Talented young opera singers didn’t even know each other 6 months ago
Three South African tenors left Greece Got Talent judges speechless when they belted out the late Luciano Pavarotti’s famous aria, Nessun Dorma, in Greece last week. The operatic trio, consisting of Eastern Cape-born Luvuyo Situmane and KZN-born Simangaliso Thango and Sandile Sikhosana, scored the third Golden Buzzer of the season, putting them straight through to the competition’s semifinals next month.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.