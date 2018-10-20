Late MEC’s gift ‘unfurled’ pupil’s wings

Makupula’s donation of a saxophone helps teen’s struggling family

Clarendon High School pupil Khazimla Nkomana will forever have a beat in her step thanks to a generous donation by late education MEC Mandla Makupula. The 16-year-old music lover, keen to take on music as an extra subject this year, desperately needed a saxophone. At that time she was hiring an instrument from the school.

