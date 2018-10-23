Museum comes alive at market
The East London Museum will come alive after hours this weekend with the next instalment of the Fine and Fabulous Market, turning the museum grounds into a fairly light-filled evening of mystery and fun. On Saturday from 4pm to 8pm, the event will offer families 30 food and craft stalls to browse in the courtyard and an opportunity to roam the halls of the museum at night, with MSC College students bringing the exhibitions to life.
