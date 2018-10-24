WATCH | Nathi, Zonke in EL for one night only
Nathi’s 3rd album has his much-loved message and sound, a bit more speed
East London music lovers are in for a treat on Friday as two of the country’s biggest artists, Nathi and Zonke, will perform at the Guild Theatre and The Venue@Hemingways. The two award-winning Eastern Cape-born musicians are in the city for one night only. Nomvula hitmaker Nathi Mankayi will be launching his new album Iphupha Lam at the Guild and Zonke Dikana will have her One Night With Zonke show at Hemingways.
