Combining to assist vulnerable children

“We are here to help each other carry our burdens. Life is not easy – no man is an island – we all need help.” These are the words of Holy Cross Anglican Church priest and Masibambisane home-based care founder, Nokuzola Kota. She was speaking at an event where 25 families of orphaned and vulnerable children received food parcels such as samp and beans, cooking oil, baking flour, rice, blankets and clothing items as an early Christmas gift at the church in NU1 Mdantsane.

