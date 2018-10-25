WATCH | Music lovers thrilled by great songs of Ladysmith Black Mambazo

East London music lovers were treated to world-class sounds of the renowned isicathamiya group at the Guild Theatre on Wednesday night.

The multi-Grammy award winners sang their popular songs like Homeless, Nomathemba and Hello My Baby to mention a few.

The audience clapped and sang along as the legendary KwaZulu-Natal-based group marinated them with a splendid performance that was accompanied by their signature dance moves.

Sharing the stage with them was Potsdam-based isicathamisa band African Sounds and the University of Fort Hare Music Department choir.

The university choir also had an opportunity of a lifetime when they joined Ladysmith Black Mambazo to perform, Fikile a song they recorded together on Tuesday.​