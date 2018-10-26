Gospel stars get Crown nominations
Eastern Cape gospel artists Bulelani Koyo and Nkujah Walter-Incense Mdangayi have been nominated for the 11th Crown Gospel Awards to be held at the Durban ICC on November 25. Incense is a Christian rap artist, as well as a radio DJ at East London Christian radio station Link FM. He was born in Soweto and grew up in Pakamisa township outside King William’s Town and says he has been an activist of SA’s “now-biggest hip-hop sub-genre, Christian hip-hop” since 2011.
