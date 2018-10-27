Determined not to chicken out
Young entrepreneur lives her dream by starting a poultry farm
When she quit her job as an account consultant to pursue her poultry farming dream, many people advised her not to give up her job. But Nezisa Sogoni, 27, of Butterworth, would not give up on her childhood dream. Three months later, Sogoni does not regret resigning as an account consultant for one of the biggest cellphone network companies.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.