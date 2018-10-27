Determined not to chicken out

Young entrepreneur lives her dream by starting a poultry farm

When she quit her job as an account consultant to pursue her poultry farming dream, many people advised her not to give up her job. But Nezisa Sogoni, 27, of Butterworth, would not give up on her childhood dream. Three months later, Sogoni does not regret resigning as an account consultant for one of the biggest cellphone network companies.

