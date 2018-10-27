New hall for Phalo village
Brand new traditional council hall will benefit the traditional leaders of AmaBhele and their community
A new traditional council hall to benefit the traditional leaders of AmaBhele and their community, situated next to the gravesite of King Phalo, was officially opened in Butterworth on Thursday. The R3.2m hall at Thongwana administrative area, Phalo village, named after the last ruler of a united Xhosa nation, is the twelfth to be built by the co-operative governance and traditional affairs department (Cogta) in the Eastern Cape.
