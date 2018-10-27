This week's Gig Guide

ON SATURDAY

● Durban-based musician Rowan Stuart is bringing his Solitary Tour to Legends Showcase. Catch him live from 7.30pm. Tickets are R100 per person, from Lee Gold Music, or at the door. For more information contact Judy Schwartz on 043-7212794.

● Pack your favourite ingredients, tables, chairs, gazebo and utensils and head down to Catz Club for the Braai Competition. Participation is R150 per person plus 1 helper, and includes steak, mutton chop, wors & chicken, as well as dough and fires. Set-up from 1pm, cooking starts 2pm. For more information contact Louise Blakemore on 084-959-9262.

● The East London Museum is having a Fine & Fabulous: Night Market and museum tour from 4pm to 8pm. For more information contact Sam Ramsay on 083-7841558.

● The Halloween-themed Tequila Fest is on at The C Club from 2pm featuring Goodluck and Monark. The dress up theme is: Day of The Dead. Tickets are R180 at the door. For more information contact Stephen Gerber on 043-7385-226.

● Catch the Guitar Legends by Nathan Smith show at the Guild Theatre from 7.30pm. Tickets at R130 per person, available from Computicket.

ON SUNDAY

● Catch the Bunkers Market happening at the Old Selbornian Club from 9am. For more information email Angus Dicks on bunkersmarket@gmail.com.

● The Furry Friends Run 2018 is on from 9am, starting from Bonza Bay car park to Jikeleza Pub on the East Coast Road. Entry is pet food or a generous cash donation. For more information contact Myles Bothes on 071-311-4266.

● The Stirling School Father’s Club Family Fun Day 2018 is happening at The Caddy Shack at Python Park from 8am. Entrance is R100 per adult-and-child pair or R200 for a family of four. Limited spaces left. For more information contact Ray Gower on 083-325-7417.

ON WEDNESDAY

● Bid the last Wednesday of October farewell with bouts of laughter at the East London comedy show, live at Wiseguys from 8pm. Tickets are R150 per person, available at Quicket or at the door. For more information contact Sheree O’Brien on 072-107-0554.

● Catch the Black Filmmakers Film Screening happening at Buffalo Club from 6pm. Entrance is R50 per person. For more information contact Sylvester Osigwe on 063-511-8619.

ON FRIDAY

● Treat yourself to some cake, food, and a variety of gifts from the Cambridge N G Church Christmas Market taking place from 2pm. Entrance is R10 for adults and R5 for children under 12. For more information contact Francina Tempel on 083411-1616.

● The Border-Kei Business Chamber is having their annual Chamber Transnet Annual Golf Fiesta at the East London Golf Club from 7am. For more information email communications@bkcob.co.za

ON SATURDAY

● The Stirling Worship Centre invites families to come and enjoy their tea garden and boot sale which will be on from 8.30am with pre-loved goods, curry and rice, boerewors rolls, sweet treats and pancakes for sale. For more info contact Julia Davi on 084-941-1531.