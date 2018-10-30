It’s springtime – and the macadamia fest again

Weekend of food and fun to showcasing, celebrate nut farm project’s success

A usually quiet Ncerha village will become a hive of activity this weekend when the annual Macadamia Harvest Festival takes place. Headlining the family fun festival in Ncerha near Kaysers Beach will be celebrated East London-born DJ Mobi Dixon. The festival, which is in its second year, will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with the main events on Saturday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.