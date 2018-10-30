Motlapele 'Molemi' Morule‚ a childhood friend of HHP‚ has spoken about the musician's deep spiritual side.

In an interview with TshisaLIVE editor Jessica Levitt‚ Morule said he went to primary school with HHP. Although HHP was a year ahead of him‚ the two reconnected after high school.

He described HHP as the kind of person who "could mess with your mind" with his questions.

"His depression was not from a lack of something. He never needed as such. He more needed answers."

He said HHP saw himself as a representation of what Jesus represented.

"He was a healer‚ a teacher and a prophet. And maybe where Jesus was turning wine into water‚ Jabba was creating superstars."

HHP died on October 24 in a suspected suicide. His family have asked for privacy as they mourn his loss.

There are two memorial services for the musician. One on October 30 in Johannesburg and one on November 1 in Mahikeng. His funeral will also be held in Mahikeng on November 3.