Magical entertainment from a lad and his lamp

After a five-year hiatus, the end-of-year pantomime is back with a bang as director Amanda Bothma and cast and crew members prepare to stage their 2018 adaptation of A Lad ‘n a Lamp at the Guild Theatre. Starting out 15 years ago with the very same tale of a hero, a princess, a genie and a lamp, Bothma decided to revisit the magical story of Aladdin for the pantomime’s spectacular come back.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.