Free gospel show for East London

Top E Cape musicians vow to dazzle audiences at Gompo Hall on Friday

It is not every day that music lovers are treated to a free music show – but that is exactly what is happening today. Top Eastern Cape gospel artists are expected to wow what is expected to be a capacity crowd at the Gompo Hall in East London on Friday. Khanyisa Sabuka, Malibongwe Gcwabe, Phumla Mfene, Kholeka Dubula and Mawethu Madikiza will entertain the crowd free of charge.

