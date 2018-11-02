Free gospel show for East London
Top E Cape musicians vow to dazzle audiences at Gompo Hall on Friday
It is not every day that music lovers are treated to a free music show – but that is exactly what is happening today. Top Eastern Cape gospel artists are expected to wow what is expected to be a capacity crowd at the Gompo Hall in East London on Friday. Khanyisa Sabuka, Malibongwe Gcwabe, Phumla Mfene, Kholeka Dubula and Mawethu Madikiza will entertain the crowd free of charge.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.