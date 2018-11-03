East London dancers step up
Jo Jackson Dance Company team placed eighth at international event
A group of East London hip-hop heads flew the South African flag high when they came eighth in an international dance competition at the end of October. The Jo Jackson Dance Company recently returned victorious from the International Dance Organisation (IDO) Hip-Hop World Championships in Poland. “Achieving eighth place is remarkable coming from not just SA, but also little East London,” said dance trainer and company founder Jo Jackson.
