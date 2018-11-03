Top gospel artists set to perform at Orient Theatre

Orient Theatre is set to reverberate with holy sounds on Sunday when International Assemblies of God hosts a music show. “Popular artists, such as Betusile Mcinga, Dumi Mkokstad and Khanyisa Sabuka, will be among various gospel artists who will bless the audience on the day,” said event organiser Zoe Sontshi.

