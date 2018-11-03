Young writer puts smile on children’s face

A love for teaching and children’s literature prompted former East Londoner and Clarendon matriculant, Jessica Smith, 23, to produce her very own children’s book, titled Happy To Be Me. Written and illustrated by Smith, the book was self-published last month and tells the tale of a little fox named Daphne May, who learns to love the parts of herself that make her different to everybody else.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.