DJ Black Coffee in exclusive EL show

Multi award-winning star is ready to rock Buffalo Park Stadium next week

Internationally acclaimed DJ Black Coffee is set to wow house music lovers in East London with an exclusive performance later this month. The Chivas Black Coffee tour will make its way to the Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium on November 16. The multi award-winning DJ will be returning from his European residency tour in Ibiza and the United States, where he will be expected to make an exclusive performance on the national tour which starts in East London.

