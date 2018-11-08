AKA slams Twitter know-it-alls: I only take advice from those doing as well as me
Rapper AKA has once again launched an attack on his Twitter critics‚ telling them they only qualify to give him advice if they are doing better than him.
The rapper showed off a new ride this week on social media and wasn't scared to flex on the haters.
But‚ as is always the case‚ the rapper's followers caught feelings.
As fans chipped in with their 2c on everything from his hairstyle to his parenting style and how he should manage his money‚ the rapper took to Twitter to preach a little.
Be careful out there. Everyone seems to be an “expert” ... well if your advice is so lit, why am I me ... and you’re you?— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 7, 2018
He went on to set a new rule: only open your mouth if you're on his level or higher.
I can only take advice or criticism from people who are doing as well or better than I am.— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 7, 2018
He also warned about scare-mongers who want to control through fear.
Be careful of people who try and scare you of things and make you worry about stuff .... most likely, they are using fear to control you.— AKA (@akaworldwide) November 7, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.