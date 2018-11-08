Lifestyle

AKA slams Twitter know-it-alls: I only take advice from those doing as well as me

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2018
AKA
AKA
Image: File/ Akawordlwide

Rapper AKA has once again launched an attack on his Twitter critics‚ telling them they only qualify to give him advice if they are doing better than him.

The rapper showed off a new ride this week on social media and wasn't scared to flex on the haters.

But‚ as is always the case‚ the rapper's followers caught feelings.

As fans chipped in with their 2c on everything from his hairstyle to his parenting style and how he should manage his money‚ the rapper took to Twitter to preach a little.

He went on to set a new rule: only open your mouth if you're on his level or higher.

He also warned about scare-mongers who want to control through fear.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Robbers bust after dramatic high-speed chase in Durban
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X