Lifestyle

Poet probes poverty of artists

By Xolelwa Dwesini - 08 November 2018

Why do some, if not the majority of artists, die paupers? While there are likely different answers to the question, an Eastern Cape-born artist is on a mission to explore it further and document it.

This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.

Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Robbers bust after dramatic high-speed chase in Durban
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X