Ann Malinga's birthday message to Robbie: I know your pain is gone

The late Robbie Malinga's widow‚ Ann has penned a heartfelt birthday message to him‚ expressing how much they miss him.

It's almost one year since the veteran music producer died after a battle with pancreatic cancer but those close to him will feel the loss for a lifetime to come.

Ann said she treasures the memories they've shared together and that Robbie will forever remain in her heart.

"Happy heavenly birthday to my guardian angel in heaven‚ my husband. My heart will always grieve but my tears are more for me less for you. I know Your pain is gone your soul flies free and a big part of you will forever be with us.

"Today is filled with memories of happiness and tears of sadness but the little things that seemed so small are now gold in a memory vault. #RestWell #Foreverlockedinmyheart."

Robbie's son‚ Robbie Malinga Jnr also paid touching tribute to his dad.

"Going through this year without you been so heart aching but I got this."