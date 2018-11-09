Metro gospel singers step it up with launch of albums at Orient

Two Buffalo City Metro gospel artists will launch their albums at the Orient Theatre in East London on Sunday.

Former Lord Comforters lead singer Phumla Mfene will launch her fifth album, Amen Makubenjalo, and Mawethu Madikiza will launch his third album, Icebo LikaThixo.

After more than 15 years with Lord Comforters, Mfene launched her solo career. In 2010, she released her debut album Ukuhlala kuWe.

“I started singing professionally with the Lord Comforters. That is where I learnt a lot of things about music, and when I approached them about my decision to take my own journey of focusing on my solo career, they released me with clean hearts,” she said.

However, Mfene said her journey as a solo artist was never easy.

“I was in a group, everything would be arranged including interviews and all. Now I had to learn to do things by myself,” she said.

Mfene said she was grateful to her fans who supported her since she released her first album.

“The support they have been giving me has been overwhelming,” she said.

“In this album I am not complaining or asking God for anything. I am just thanking Him for His faithfulness.”

Both Mfene and Madikiza have recorded their albums with the Johannesburg-based AV Music Productions.

Mdantsane-born Madikiza said his album was about giving hope to those whose faith was on the edge.

“When I was going to the studio, the message in my heart was to encourage people that whatever comes your way nothing will stand against the plan of God for those who believe and trust in Him,” he said.

Madikiza was discovered by the once popular Mdantsane gospel outfit Youth With Mission during their revival in Potsdam.