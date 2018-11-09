Orcufe Festival set to roll
Zakes, Busiswa among top artists to perform at second edition of event
The second annual OR Tambo Cultural + Festival (Orcufe)takes place at Richardson Park in Norwood in Mthatha this weekend. The three-day event starts on Friday night with a comedy show at the Nelson Mandela Museum, where Ntosh Madlingozi, Ciera Ngcele, Primo Tunyiswa and Ndumiso Lindo among others, will entertain the crowd.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.