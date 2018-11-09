Orcufe Festival set to roll

Zakes, Busiswa among top artists to perform at second edition of event

The second annual OR Tambo Cultural + Festival (Orcufe)takes place at Richardson Park in Norwood in Mthatha this weekend. The three-day event starts on Friday night with a comedy show at the Nelson Mandela Museum, where Ntosh Madlingozi, Ciera Ngcele, Primo Tunyiswa and Ndumiso Lindo among others, will entertain the crowd.

