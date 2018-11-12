If you thought the feud between Dineo and Mpumi Ranaka was an act for the cameras — think again.

Even though nothing can change the fact that Dineo and Mpumi are sisters‚ it’s clear that nothing can make them get along.

Fans of their reality show have been glued to their seats over the past few weeks as things got spicy between Dineo and Mpumi.

A few weeks ago Dineo called Mpumi “ratchet” and it didn’t end up very well.

During an interview with Drum magazine both Dineo and Mpumi confirmed that whatever people see on The Ranakas is absolutely true.

“Manaka and I are in a long distance relationship because we hardly spend time together and Mpumi and I are in a love-hate relationship‚” Dineo said.

Mpumi added that it was true that they don’t get along but they were trying to fix their relationship.

“Our clash is a big stress to the family. We have similar lifestyles‚ similar tastes and choices. We are both very vocal‚ we both get angry‚ we are hard workers and we both strive for the same thing. Therefore we clash‚” Mpumi added.