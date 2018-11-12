The organiser of an event local star Babes Wodumo was meant to perform at in the UK last month has told TshisaLIVE that he is suing the star for not pitching‚ amidst claims the show was a scam.

Ndumiso Dlamini‚ also known as DJ Mkhukhwini‚ claims he had booked Babes to perform at an event in Leicester‚ England and Dublin‚ Ireland late last month. But the Wololo star only showed up at the Ireland gig after hearing that her grandmother had died.

According to DJ Mkhukhwini‚ the star did not even make it to England‚ after missing her connecting flight to Abu Dhabi.

Both parties took to social media at the time to announce the show had been cancelled and apologise to concertgoers. However‚ the promoter has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was filling a lawsuit against Babes Wodumo for breach of contract and defamation of character.

"I am taking legal action. They (Babes and her team) actually owe me a lot but I’ve been advised not to say much by my legal team‚" he said‚ adding that he would do whatever it takes to clear his name and recover what he lost by refunding people for the show.

His lawyer Ryan Tucker told TshisaLIVE that they were taking council to begin with action against the star‚ but could not comment on the amount they were seeking in damages from her.

Babe's manager Nondumiso Simelane did not respond to several requests from TshisaLIVE for comment‚ but told Daily Sun that they had gone to the venue in England where she claims they were told the venue had not been paid for.

"Travelling to the UK‚ we heard about our gogo’s death‚ but because Babes didn’t want to disappoint people‚ we went to England. When we got to the venue‚ we were told it wasn’t paid for. Mkhukhwini still owes us money for the gig‚ but we decided to let it go."

Screenshots of an Instagram post‚ seemingly from Babe's page shortly after the fiasco‚ repeated the claims against the promoter.