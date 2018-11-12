WATCH | Mzekezeke denied entry into the SABC because of his mask

"They said he must go into a room and take off his mask so that they could see who it was. Mzekezeke said that he doesn't take his mask off for anything. They were calling me because they thought it was me (behind the mask). He later had to do the interview via telephone."

Although the SABC have yet to comment on the matter‚ DJ Sbu said he understood that broadcaster had certain safety rules to uphold but he would be writing to its bosses to try ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"We said that we‚ as a record label‚ will send an email to the SABC to take up the matter because Mzekezeke does need the SABC. It is a broadcast hub. We have a great relationship with the SABC and we don't think it was anything malicious. I just think it is protocol and they didn't want to get in trouble. What if someone says 'Why did you let a guy with a mask in here? What if he was coming to rob people."