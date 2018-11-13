Comic duo also display remarkable musical skills

Centrestage will treat East London to the hilarious pairing of Ian Von Memerty and Gino Fabri on November 23, bringing their starkly contrasting alter egos back to the Guild Theatre for another round of madcap entertainment. In their new show, Common and Class, Von Memerty’s supercilious and often condescending alter ego, Class, is forced to work with Fabri’s moronic and zany Common.

