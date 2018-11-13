Comic duo also display remarkable musical skills
Centrestage will treat East London to the hilarious pairing of Ian Von Memerty and Gino Fabri on November 23, bringing their starkly contrasting alter egos back to the Guild Theatre for another round of madcap entertainment. In their new show, Common and Class, Von Memerty’s supercilious and often condescending alter ego, Class, is forced to work with Fabri’s moronic and zany Common.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.