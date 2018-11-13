WATCH | King Monada is taking Khelobedu to the world with Malwede!
King Monada's song, 'Malwedhe', has put people into the festive spirit.Courtesy #DStv403
The King Monada takeover has left the whole Africa shocked‚ and as he embraces the love for his 2018 hitsong Malwede the artist has once again shown he is not compromising on who he is.
More than the fact that #MalwedeChallenge that has taken over the continent‚ Monada's song Malwede has also sparked a language debate. His song is written in Khelobedu (a dialect of the Northern Sotho/Sepedi language).
To further show his love for the language‚ Monada went on eNCA recently and responded to all the questions in his mother tongue. Mzansi couldn't be prouder of him.
"Khelobedu is my mother tongue and the language I started everything with. I was inspired by artist like Penny Penny and Candy Tsa Mandebele (both from Limpopo as well) who have stayed true to who they are. So I decided to stick to my language."
"Khelobedu is my mother tongue and the language I started everything with. I was inspired by artist like Penny Penny and Candy Tsa Mandebele (both from Limpopo as well) who have stayed true to who they are. So I decided to stick to my language."
The Limpopo-based artist‚ who first captured Mzansi's attention with his song Moreki‚ hails from Tzaneen.
Monada said he was proud to be flying the Limpopo flag high and had been invited to places such as the UK since Malwede came out.
"I was very surprised at the support the music has received because as an artist from Limpopo there are not so many of us that are considered "big" artists. It takes us quite a while for us to get the kind of response that I am getting right now."
Malwede (which loosely translates to diseases (or sicknesses) talks about how matters of the heart can cause one to have epilepsy.
Monada sings that any person that dares to date him needs to know that he has diseases that include epilepsy and they should tread careful not to provoke it. He adds that cheating‚ missed calls‚ not giving him money and not coming home are amongst the things that might cause him to faint or collapse.
Monada explained that the song wasn't inspired by a personal experience but from what he had observed.
"I'm okay‚ I haven't been hurt or anything. I just create songs based on the observations of what other people do. I always add a comic element in my songs so as I was creating music‚ I decided to write a song on this because people do it and it's funny‚" Monada said.
Please sign in or register to comment.