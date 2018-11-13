The Limpopo-based artist‚ who first captured Mzansi's attention with his song Moreki‚ hails from Tzaneen.

Monada said he was proud to be flying the Limpopo flag high and had been invited to places such as the UK since Malwede came out.

"I was very surprised at the support the music has received because as an artist from Limpopo there are not so many of us that are considered "big" artists. It takes us quite a while for us to get the kind of response that I am getting right now."

Malwede (which loosely translates to diseases (or sicknesses) talks about how matters of the heart can cause one to have epilepsy.

Monada sings that any person that dares to date him needs to know that he has diseases that include epilepsy and they should tread careful not to provoke it. He adds that cheating‚ missed calls‚ not giving him money and not coming home are amongst the things that might cause him to faint or collapse.

Monada explained that the song wasn't inspired by a personal experience but from what he had observed.

"I'm okay‚ I haven't been hurt or anything. I just create songs based on the observations of what other people do. I always add a comic element in my songs so as I was creating music‚ I decided to write a song on this because people do it and it's funny‚" Monada said.