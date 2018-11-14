Company uses fun run to bond

Team building is the most important investment a company can make – it builds trust, eases conflict, encourages communication, and increases collaboration. This is the wisdom of Shereen Houzet, the admin manager at The Motorland group in East London. The new and pre-owned vehicle sales outfit will be the biggest corporate group at this year’s SPAR Daily Dispatch Fun Run, having entered 80 staffers and their family members in the corporate team building activity.

