Curtain falls on theatre

New era as quaint EL Arts Theatre to go under auctioneer’s hammer

Welcoming theatre goers with its intimate atmosphere and spectacular shows for about 50 years, the quaint Arts Theatre will go under the auctioneer’s hammer on December 4. While it has been on the market since March, the little theatre located in Arcadia, with its unique red and black checked foyer, has not sold.

