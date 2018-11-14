An estimated 450 guests attended the launch of six books by controversial pastor and businessman Prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Tuesday night.

Fluffy cushions on a row of white armchairs matched the casino setting of the book launch‚ held at the Emperor's Palace Convention Centre in Kempton Park. A drum band and other musical performances entertained the audience.

Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church and also head of Shepherd Bushiri Investments‚ which has a number of businesses‚ including SB Publishers - which published his books.

The titles of the books are: Prophetic Codes‚ Prophetic Gates‚ Sleeping Near the Arch‚ Mysteries Surrounding Your Money‚ Crafts of Effective Public Speaking and The Names of God.

A panel of people close to Bushiri's church and his businesses "reviewed" the books at the launch and also indicated which of the six were their favourites.

The panelists included Fatima Sibuyi‚ operations manager at SB Publishers‚ and Apostle Nkomo‚ director of the ECG Church.

The books will be available through the ECG churches. They will also be available electronically.

Nkomo mentioned that Bushiri had written 33 books‚ including the six that were launched on Tuesday night.