Adventurer embraces trials in quest to save SA’s coastline

A chance encounter fuels a dream that has led to an African odyssey for Swart

Swimming across rivers, sleeping on a bed of rocks, overcoming hypothermia and red tide poisoning and even lunching with abalone poachers, Dean Swart, 48, has encountered all sorts of experiences over the last 10 months. In an attempt to raise awareness about the plight of our oceans, Swart sold all his possessions and has endeavoured to walk a total of 5,700km along the coast of South Africa, and Mozambique, hoping to make it to the border of Tanzania by the end of 2019.

